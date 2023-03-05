Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Iron Mountain worth $131,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

