iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,187 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.73 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68.

