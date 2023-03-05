iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Cut by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.20. 330,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

