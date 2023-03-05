iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

