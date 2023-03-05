iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

