iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 80,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 41,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 104,410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

