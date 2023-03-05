iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 15,146 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average daily volume of 8,996 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

