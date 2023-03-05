iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

