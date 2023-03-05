iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,438 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $34,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $223.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.05.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

