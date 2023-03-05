iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,191 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

