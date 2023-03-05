iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $234.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

