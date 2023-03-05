iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $406.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.50. The firm has a market cap of $303.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

