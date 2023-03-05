iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.32% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IYR stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

