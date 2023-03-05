Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,093,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 10,001,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Display Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JNNDF remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Friday. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Japan Display alerts:

Japan Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.