Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,093,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 10,001,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Display Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JNNDF remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Friday. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
Japan Display Company Profile
