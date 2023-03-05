JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCDXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($12.87) to €15.10 ($16.06) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.34) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $22.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.