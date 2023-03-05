Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.71

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $19.49. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 410 shares traded.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Increases Dividend
About Jeffersonville Bancorp
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.
