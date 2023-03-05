Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.71

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and traded as low as $19.49. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Jeffersonville Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

