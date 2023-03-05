JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.25

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, JOE has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. JOE has a market cap of $82.63 million and $2.38 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00424180 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.47 or 0.28671759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

