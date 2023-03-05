Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,772,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,876,000 after purchasing an additional 70,776 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.02 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.23 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.80.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.