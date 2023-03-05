JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189,459 shares during the period. JOYY makes up approximately 2.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 2.20% of JOYY worth $44,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JOYY by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 387,706 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in JOYY by 43.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after buying an additional 484,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in JOYY by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 167,624 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

