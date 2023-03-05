JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $200.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $186.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Analyst Recommendations for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

