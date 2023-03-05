JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $200.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $186.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.43.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

