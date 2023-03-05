JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Makita from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Makita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Makita presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MKTAY stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Makita has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About Makita

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Makita will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

