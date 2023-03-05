JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Makita from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Makita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Makita presently has an average rating of Hold.
Makita Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of MKTAY stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Makita has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.89.
About Makita
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
