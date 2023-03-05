JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $165.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.11 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

