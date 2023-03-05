JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 1.67% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JQUA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $40.54. 78,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,409. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

