Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,057,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 9,393,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.

Juventus Football Club Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Juventus Football Club stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Juventus Football Club has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

About Juventus Football Club

(Get Rating)

Read More

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.