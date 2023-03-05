Kadena (KDA) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $230.83 million and $5.24 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,047,971 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.

The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

