Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 25,000 Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Rumble comprises about 0.1% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter worth about $169,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rumble in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

RUM stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

