Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 688,845 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 688,845 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 11.1% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,424,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,382,780. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

