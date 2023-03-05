Karani Asset Management LLC Buys 2,780 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GitLab by 544.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GitLab by 130.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 95,867 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $701,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLB. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Insider Activity

GitLab Stock Up 4.6 %

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GTLB opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

