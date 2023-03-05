Karani Asset Management LLC Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 833.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MongoDB by 87.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,136 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 905.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 236.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 203,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.35.

MongoDB Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $219.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.