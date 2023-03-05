Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 16,711 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Karani Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the quarter. Asana makes up about 3.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Asana by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Asana by 2,911.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 345,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Asana to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Asana Stock Up 8.6 %

Asana stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The firm had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.