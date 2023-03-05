Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 6,554 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Karani Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 1.5% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $73.88 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

