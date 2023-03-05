Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 471,427 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,427 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 3.49% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 911,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

