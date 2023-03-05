Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $28,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.