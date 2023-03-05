Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 151,060 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 6.71% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 364.0% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VTN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Cuts Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

