Karpus Management Inc. Has $14.59 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866,125 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

