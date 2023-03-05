Karpus Management Inc. Has $18.56 Million Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,779 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 163.4% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 52,601 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 278,182 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 60,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.