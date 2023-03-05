Karpus Management Inc. Invests $9.36 Million in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 941,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 3.59% of SK Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,988,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of SKGR stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.

SK Growth Opportunities Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

