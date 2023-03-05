Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 166,622 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,622 shares during the period. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $23,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 30.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

GDV stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

