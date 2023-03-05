Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Position in Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Adara Acquisition worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adara Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 752,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adara Acquisition by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adara Acquisition by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adara Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Adara Acquisition by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADRA opened at $4.78 on Friday. Adara Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $12.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

