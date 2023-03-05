Karpus Management Inc. Sells 21,525 Shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,525 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 5.09% of CENAQ Energy worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENQ. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter valued at $704,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of CENAQ Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CENAQ Energy by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 369,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CENAQ Energy by 263.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 364,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 264,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sada Benjamin Francisc Salinas acquired 387,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $4,000,001.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 387,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,001.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENQ stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. CENAQ Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

