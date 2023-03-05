Kava Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $347.10 million and $14.01 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00024296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,564,773 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

