KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in February

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBCSY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

