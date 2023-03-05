Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,270 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 405.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

