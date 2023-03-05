Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

