Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 0.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 450,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 102,540 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.