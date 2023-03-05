Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 18,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

