Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,257 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $110,010,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $108.64 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

