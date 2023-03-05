Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

HON opened at $196.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

