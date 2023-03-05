Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,551 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,551 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

