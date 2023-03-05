Keenan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,672,000. Okta makes up approximately 7.3% of Keenan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 110.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 806,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,856,000 after purchasing an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 199.4% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 473.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $85.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.